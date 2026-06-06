Revenue of Russian IT sector reaches $38.94 bn in Q1

MOSCOW, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The combined revenue from sales of services and products by Russia’s IT sector totaled 2.86 trillion rubles ($38.94 bn) in January-March, according to data from the Digital Economy autonomous non-profit organisation.

This is 8% higher than in the first quarter of 2025. The data were compiled on the basis of statistics from IT companies accredited by the Russian Digital Development Ministry, TASS reported.

Revenue from sales of companies’ own products and services amounted to 2.26 trillion rubles ($30.77 bn), up 21% year-on-year. Its share in the overall revenue structure reached 79.2%, compared with 70.5% in January-March 2025.

This "indicates a strengthening contribution of domestic developments and services to the sector’s economy," the organisation said.