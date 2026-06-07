Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Municipality raise awareness of food safety controls among business community

DUBAI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently organised a workshop in cooperation with Dubai Municipality to raise awareness on the latest food safety controls and regulations among the business community in the emirate. The initiative came as part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to support the business environment and enhance corporate compliance with relevant legislation. The event attracted 57 representatives from private sector companies operating in food-related sectors.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to empowering the business community by providing access to the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the regulations and laws governing all sectors. This contributes to enhancing companies’ awareness of legislative and regulatory requirements and supports their ability to comply with recognised best practices.”

Held under the theme ‘Crisis Tested, Future Ready: The Strength of Food Safety in Dubai,’ the workshop explored the key pillars of the emirate’s food safety ecosystem, including registration and permits, port controls, food inspection, and studies and policies related to the food sector.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, addressed the workshop, highlighting the Municipality’s commitment to providing all necessary support to the food sector, one of the Emirate’s key economic pillars.

Dr. Rafie emphasised Dubai Municipality’s dedication to facilitating the seamless movement of food products through the Emirate’s ports of entry, thereby strengthening food security, particularly during times of crisis. She also reaffirmed the Municipality’s commitment to ensuring the safety of both imported and locally traded food products, safeguarding the community against foodborne illnesses and related health risks.

The workshop featured the participation of a number of Dubai Municipality officials and subject-matter experts, who presented an overview of Dubai’s food safety system and regulatory procedures. The sessions covered the registration of food products through the Municipality’s electronic platform, which currently includes more than 1.5 million food items. Participants were also briefed on the licensing and permitting framework for food establishments, food control and inspection procedures, as well as the legislation, regulations, and policies governing the food sector in Dubai.

The workshop concluded with an open Q&A session, enabling participants to raise questions on the various topics discussed. Representatives from Dubai Municipality provided practical guidance and addressed questions raised by members of the business community.