Masdar delegation visits Al Shera’a, world’s tallest, largest, smartest net-positive government building

DUBAI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), and his delegation at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters in Al Jaddaf. The iconic landmark is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building.

During the visit, the Masdar delegation toured Al Shera’a and learnt about DEWA’s key global performance indicators and the building’s prominent features. Al Shera’a introduces an innovative concept for sustainable buildings based on the integration of smart solutions within a comprehensive cognitive system that senses, analyses and responds. This approach positions it as the world’s smartest government building, enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data (BD) analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The delegation was briefed on the building’s integrated system, which connects all operational functions. More than 110,000 smart sensors monitor environmental and operational data in real time, supported by over 1,500 wireless access points and more than 3,200 network devices working in sync. Together, these systems generate more than 1.9 million automated control commands daily, strengthening operational alignment and improving performance efficiency.

Al Shera’a aims to establish a new global benchmark for net-positive buildings that produce more clean energy than they consume, while offering a smart and sustainable work environment that places people at its core. It reflects DEWA’s firm commitment to supporting the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 by improving resource efficiency, reducing emissions and accelerating the transition to a green, innovation-led economy.

The building comprises 19 floors, along with a ground floor and basement, and has a built-up area of more than two million square feet. It was designed to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification and WELL Gold certification, the leading global standard for healthy and people-centric buildings. Al Shera’a stands as a global model for future buildings, blending AI, resource efficiency, sustainability and quality of life.