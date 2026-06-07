RTA completes 90% of bridge development project leading to Dubai Harbour entry, exit points

DUBAI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 90 percent of a project to construct a 1,500-metre bridge with two lanes in each direction, providing direct entry and exit between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour, one of the emirate’s leading modern waterfront and tourism destinations and home to the largest yacht marina in the Middle East.

The project forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop advanced infrastructure that enhances road network efficiency and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and tourism growth, supporting smoother traffic flow and improving connectivity with major development projects and key attractions.

The contractor has made significant progress, completing a substantial portion of the foundations, columns and concrete barriers. The project currently has 1,400 engineers and workers across 12 teams, with more than 4.2 million work hours recorded since commencement, while upholding the highest occupational safety measures. More than 45,000 m3 (cubic metres) of concrete and 8,273 tonnes of steel have been used in the project.

According to the project timeline, the bridge will open to traffic this June for motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road, from both Deira and Jebel Ali, towards Dubai Harbour. In July, traffic will open from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street, as well as from the new bridge towards the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “The project translates the directives of the wise leadership to develop integrated infrastructure that supports Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth. It also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated and connected road network, while enhancing infrastructure readiness to support future growth across key areas.

The project represents a model of public-private partnership and integration between road infrastructure projects and urban development through cooperation and coordination with Shamal Holding. It will help provide sustainable traffic solutions that support seamless access to Dubai Harbour, one of the emirate’s leading waterfront and tourism destinations, while enhancing mobility efficiency and quality of life for residents and visitors, in line with Dubai’s vision to consolidate its position as the best city in the world to live and work.”

He added, “Work on the project is progressing at an accelerated pace, with completion reaching 90 percent. The project includes the construction of a 1,500-metre bridge with two lanes in each direction, starting from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road near American University in Dubai, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, crossing over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, and extending to Dubai Harbour Street.

The bridge will have a total capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the bridge corridor, enhancing traffic flow and improving connectivity to the area. Upon opening, the project will reduce journey time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes and improve traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour and surrounding areas.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said, “This bridge is an important milestone in the evolution of Dubai Harbour and a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority. Enhanced connectivity is fundamental to creating great destinations, and this development will play a significant role in supporting Dubai Harbour's continued growth as one of the region's leading seafront districts. At Shamal, we invest with a long-term perspective, focusing on opportunities that create lasting value and contribute to the future of the city. The completion of this bridge reflects that commitment, strengthening the destination today while helping to shape its next chapter for years to come."