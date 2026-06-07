Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS spring 2026 graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the University’s Spring 2026 bachelor’s degree graduation ceremony on Sunday morning at University City Hall.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, then delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honouring the graduation ceremony and recognising the graduates.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah highlighted the importance of high-quality training, professional preparation, the exchange of ideas, and the cultural diversity experienced by the university’s students, who represent 100 nationalities.

He described this as the most challenging yet most valuable form of training throughout their academic journey. He noted that the world graduates entering today are not merely looking for individuals who excel in their specialisations, but for those who know how to work effectively with people who are different from themselves and who can collectively achieve what they could not accomplish alone.

He added that this is a skill that cannot be bought or inherited, but one that every University of Sharjah graduate has acquired and mastered, united by a common goal of building a society that is more capable of creating good and more humane in sharing its benefits.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Issam Al-Din Ajami highlighted the University of Sharjah’s achievements across global rankings, saying, “You are graduating from a university that has secured its place among the world’s leading institutions, as recognised by the most prominent international ranking organisations. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, the University of Sharjah ranked among the top universities in the UAE across several disciplines. Petroleum Engineering ranked among the world’s top 100 universities, while Chemical Engineering and Electrical and Electronic Engineering ranked among the world’s top 200 universities. On the sporting front, the university was awarded the 2026 Sports Excellence Shield, reaffirming that your university graduates champions on the playing field just as it graduates leaders and scholars across all fields.”

Dr Ajami also highlighted the University of Sharjah’s distinction and that of its graduates, noting that the diversity of academic disciplines and cultures was not a coincidence but the result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and founder of the university. He explained that His Highness chose the university’s motto, “Where Civilisations Meet,” long before its student body came to represent 100 nationalities, driven by his belief that civilisation cannot be built by a single mind or a single discipline.

Ajami added that H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, has carried forward and further developed this vision, enabling the university to establish itself as a world leader in cultural diversity.

Dr Issam Al-Din Ajami congratulated the graduates on their success and academic achievements and also extended his congratulations to their parents, as well as to the university’s faculty members and administration, who dedicated significant effort and commitment to supporting students throughout their educational journey and helping them complete their pursuit of knowledge and learning.

Concluding his speech, Dr Issam Al-Din Ajami encouraged the graduates to pursue their professional careers with dedication, perseverance, collaboration, and commitment, reflecting the knowledge and values they acquired at the university. He urged them to apply the expertise gained from their diverse fields of study to advance human civilisation and improve society as a whole.

On behalf of his fellow graduates, Thani Juma Khamis Al Shehi from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences delivered a speech in which he expressed gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for making education a cornerstone of development and progress, and for establishing the University of Sharjah as a beacon of knowledge and learning and a source of inspiration for generations.

He also thanked H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his continued support for the university’s journey and his unwavering commitment to providing a stimulating educational environment that enables students to excel, innovate, and realise their full potential.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to parents for their care and unwavering support throughout the students’ academic journeys. He highlighted the significant attention the University of Sharjah gives to all its students, particularly those with disabilities, for whom the university has created an inclusive academic environment and provided services and resources that facilitate learning and open pathways to success.

Concluding his speech, Al Shehi congratulated his fellow graduates and encouraged them to move forward with confidence on their professional and academic journeys, carrying with them the values of knowledge, hope, and dedication, and striving to give back to their nation and its wise leadership.

Ahmed Salem Abdullah, a graduate of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, recited a poem at the graduation ceremony, highlighting efforts to strengthen education in the Emirate of Sharjah and underscoring the importance of knowledge to the progress and development of nations and peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented graduation certificates to 273 graduates from the University’s bachelor’s degree programmes across the colleges of Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Law, Fine Arts and Design, Communication, Sciences, Computing and Informatics, and Public Policy. He congratulated the graduates on their achievement and wished them continued success and prosperity in their professional careers.