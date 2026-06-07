Nahyan bin Mubarak attends mass celebration marking 128 years of Philippine independence with over 60,000 members in attendance

DUBAI, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Philippine Consul-General in Dubai, attended a mass celebration at the Dubai World Trade Centre marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines.

The event, organised by the "Emirates Loves Philippines" page, drew a crowd of over 60,000 Filipinos, residents and visitors alike, a turnout that spoke to the strength of the ties between the UAE and the Philippines, and to the UAE's character as a society built on tolerance, openness and cultural diversity.

Speaking at the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan said that Philippine Independence Day is an occasion to honour the values on which the Republic of the Philippines was founded — courage, sacrifice, faith and a deep commitment to dignity and freedom. Sheikh Nahyan noted that these are values embodied every day by the Filipino community living and working in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan recalled that last year he spoke about the depth of the UAE-Philippines friendship and the qualities that define the Filipino community. Returning to this occasion a year on, Sheikh Nahyan said his appreciation for the community's contribution to UAE society had only grown.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that people from over 200 nationalities call the UAE home, and that the country embraces this diversity as one of its defining strengths, rooted in the belief that mutual respect between cultures and traditions builds more cohesive and prosperous societies.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE has navigated recent regional and international pressures with steadiness and national cohesion, crediting the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan also expressed his appreciation for the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his sustained commitment to the UAE's development.

Sheikh Nahyan said the Filipino community has become an integral part of the UAE's success story. Sheikh Nahyan added that he was particularly moved by the entries submitted in the "Our Life in the UAE" competition, which reflected values the UAE holds dear: love of family, dedication to work, resilience and generosity.

Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its leadership for providing an environment that embraces cultural diversity and human coexistence. Ambassador Ver said the celebration was a testament to the strength of the relationship between the two countries and to the standing the Filipino community enjoys in the UAE.

"This occasion is a chance to celebrate the close ties between our two peoples," Ambassador Ver said. "It also reflects the sense of belonging and gratitude that Filipinos feel toward the UAE, a country that has become a second home to hundreds of thousands of them."

The celebration featured a packed programme of cultural, artistic and entertainment activities throughout the day. Live performances took centre stage, with Filipino actress and singer Arci Muñoz headlining the event, alongside P-pop acts 1st.One, G22 and ALAMAT, whose high-energy performances drew enthusiastic crowds and showcased the growing global reach of Filipino contemporary music.

The programme also featured heritage and cultural performances rooted in Filipino folklore, most notably the Sagala pageant, a ceremonial procession of traditional and formal attire inspired by Filipino heritage, along with folk dances and cultural performances that brought the richness and diversity of Filipino culture to life.