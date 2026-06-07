Al Qassimi Hospital pioneers robotic surgery for children

SHARJAH, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, part of the Emirates Health Services, has successfully performed the UAE’s first series of robotic surgeries on children, marking a significant milestone in specialised paediatric healthcare and advanced surgical innovation.

Dr Safiya Al Khaja, Director of Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said the achievement marks a major step in the development of specialised healthcare services and reflects Emirates Health Services’ commitment to innovation, clinical excellence and patient-centred care.

She noted that the introduction of advanced robotic surgical technologies has enabled medical teams to perform complex procedures with exceptional precision, flexibility and control.

Dr Khalid Khalfan, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon and Deputy Hospital Director for Medical Affairs, said that the introduction of robotic surgery into paediatric services demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing patients with the latest global medical innovations.

He explained that the technology offers safer, less invasive treatment options and improves surgical outcomes.

The procedures were performed by Dr Mohammed Hassan, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team comprising anaesthetists, paediatric surgical nurses and support services staff.

The coordinated approach reflects the hospital’s integrated model of care and its commitment to achieving the best outcomes for patients.

Dr Hassan said robotic surgery enables surgeons to operate with exceptional accuracy in small and complex anatomical spaces, using three-dimensional visualisation systems and highly precise instruments that replicate human hand movements.

The first series of procedures comprised complex gastrointestinal and paediatric urology surgeries. All operations were completed successfully, yielding positive clinical outcomes and smooth patient recovery.

The achievement comes amid growing global adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, particularly for reconstructive and minimally invasive procedures that demand high levels of precision and expertise.

Through this pioneering initiative, Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital continues to strengthen its standing as a leading centre for paediatric robotic surgery and to advance medical education, research and innovation in child healthcare.