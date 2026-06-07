Infrastructure projects account for 46.6% of government procurement in Ajman during Q1 2026

AJMAN, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Infrastructure projects accounted for 46.6 percent of government procurement in Ajman during the first quarter of 2026, as part of the Ajman Finance Department’s efforts to support the Emirate’s economic development journey and strengthen an effective and sustainable partnership with the private sector.

In this context, the Ajman Finance Department continues to enhance the efficiency of the government procurement system and entrench the principles of transparency and governance through the Tawrid platform, which contributes to organising the relationship between suppliers and government entities, expediting procedures, and ensuring that transactions are documented in accordance with the highest compliance standards.

During Q1 2026, the Department processed 900 requests for supplier registration, renewal, and data updates, with renewal requests accounting for 72 per cent of the total — reflecting the private sector’s confidence in the Emirate’s government procurement system.

Government procurement also recorded 353 purchase orders across more than 12 vital sectors, as the Tawrid platform continues to fulfil its role in enhancing procedural efficiency and developing the government procurement ecosystem.