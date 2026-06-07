Safety and Emergency Security Association participates in 3rd International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance

ABU DHABI, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Safety and Emergency Security Association (SESA) participated in the Third International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance, held in Abu Dhabi from 3th to 5th June 2026, with the participation of prominent officials, decision-makers, academics, and experts from around the world.

The conference was held within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, and dialogue among cultures and peoples.

The Association’s delegation was headed by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Honorary President of the Safety and Emergency Security Association, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies. The delegation also included Dr. Hind Al Alili, Vice Chairperson of the Board, Haitham Mohammed Al Raeesi, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Hind Sahoo Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Association, along with a number of Board Members and representatives of the Association.

The event also witnessed the signing and launch of two new publications by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi focusing on sustainability and climate change, reflecting his continued contribution to enriching environmental knowledge, raising public awareness of future challenges, and reinforcing his position as one of the leading scientific voices in this field at both the national and international levels.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has established a unique global model for promoting tolerance and human coexistence through the vision of its wise leadership, which has made dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation among different cultures fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development and social stability.

He noted that building safe and resilient communities capable of addressing challenges and crises goes beyond developing systems and procedures; it begins with fostering mutual respect, strengthening social cohesion, and promoting a culture of shared responsibility among individuals and institutions.

Haitham Mohammed Al Raeesi, Chairman of the Board of the Safety and Emergency Security Association, stated that the conference serves as an important international platform for exchanging expertise and ideas and promoting constructive dialogue among different cultures and civilisations, thereby reinforcing the principles of mutual understanding and human cooperation.

He added that the values of tolerance and coexistence embraced by the UAE provide a solid foundation for building more cohesive and resilient communities capable of facing challenges, emphasising that community awareness and institutional partnerships are among the key pillars supporting safety, preparedness, and effective emergency response systems.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Safety and Emergency Security Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Researchers Association to strengthen cooperation in research, scientific, and training fields, facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and implement initiatives and programmes that contribute to community service and sustainable development.

The MoU aims to leverage scientific research and specialised studies to support safety, emergency, and crisis management fields, promote a culture of innovation and scientific research, and develop community initiatives that enhance awareness and preparedness among different segments of society.

In this context, Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General of Emirates Scholar Center, the MoU signed between the Safety and Emergency Security Association and Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies represents a practical model of knowledge-based partnerships aimed at leveraging scientific research and specialised expertise to serve society and enhance preparedness for future challenges.

Dr. Hind Yousif Sahoo Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Safety and Emergency Security Association, stated that the Association’s participation aligns with its mission to build effective strategic partnerships with national institutions and benefit from academic and research expertise in developing specialised initiatives and programmes in the fields of safety, emergency security, and community preparedness.

She added that the MoU with the Emirates Researchers Association represents an important step toward strengthening the integration of scientific knowledge and practical applications, contributing to national efforts aimed at building a more aware, prepared, and resilient society capable of addressing future challenges.

This participation forms part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in national and international forums, reinforce its role as a public-benefit association specialised in promoting safety awareness and community preparedness, and build partnerships that support the UAE’s sustainable development and community empowerment objectives.