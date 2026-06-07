MoHESR explores linking higher education outcomes with different economic sectors

ABU DHABI, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) hosted a virtual workshop titled ‘Industry Immersion for Impact: Leading Change in UAE Future Skills and Labour Maket’, bringing together 40 representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs), industry and other economic sectors.

Organised by the Future of Jobs and Skills Working Group under the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, the workshop explored ways to strengthen continuous professional development in higher education and enhance academic staff engagement with industrial and professional work environments.

The workshop supports MoHESR’s efforts to align higher education with evolving labour market needs by strengthening future-focused skills and expanding faculty engagement with industry and economic sectors. The workshop highlighted the importance of industry interaction in faculty’s professional development to enhance academic programmes, modernise teaching practices and better prepare students for the job market.

Ibrahim Fikri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector, said, “Rapid labour market changes require education models that reflect industry realities and economic priorities. This workshop supports higher education institutions in strengthening industry partnerships, equipping faculty with practical experience, advancing applied research and preparing students for future careers.”

Dr. Mariam AlHendi‏, Manager of Technical Excellence at ADNOC and Chairman of the Future of Jobs and Skills Working Group, said, “The partnership between industry and higher education institutions is essential to building an education system aligned with labour market needs. As part of the group’s work, we reviewed local and international professional development programmes and leading global frameworks to help develop a UAE model that reflects international best practices and supports national economic priorities.”

Dr. Mariam AlHendi added, “We discussed a proposed framework that incorporates direct industry engagement through field visits, professional placements and joint research projects. The UAE has a unique opportunity to lead globally in integrating industry experience into faculty professional development, enhancing education quality and preparing graduates for future jobs.”

The workshop highlighted the need for enhanced professional development models for faculty members to strengthen the alignment between academic programmes and economic sector needs. Participants emphasised the importance of greater exposure to industry practices and stronger collaboration between universities and employers to improve education quality, skills development and graduate readiness for the labour market needs.

Participants explored the development of a professional development framework that includes dedicated hours for industry engagement, positioning the UAE as a global leader in this area. Discussions focused on a preliminary model for allocating professional development hours to help faculty stay current with emerging technologies, applied knowledge and evolving labour market requirements.

The workshop reviewed several models for faculty engagement with industry, including field visits, workplace assignments, applied consulting, joint research projects and professional secondments. These initiatives provide direct exposure to industry practices and technologies, helping enhance academic programmes, strengthen applied research and expand collaboration with industry partners.

Participants explored mechanisms to strengthen faculty engagement with industry, including dedicated work experience hours for faculty members, the use of the “UAE Skills Platform” and a framework for coordination between MoHESR and industry partners.

The workshop supports MoHESR’s efforts to align higher education with national economic priorities by strengthening industry partnerships, enhancing academic programmes and applied research and preparing graduates for future jobs, in line with the UAE’s directions to building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.