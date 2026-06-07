Held under theme 'Strategic Autonomy: Strengthening National Sovereignty Beyond February 28', 20th Ambassadors’ Forum 2026 to begin tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 7th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 20th session of the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad will commence tomorrow, Monday. Held from 8th to 11th June 2026, the annual forum serves as a strategic platform to align visions and coordinate priorities.

This year’s forum, held under the theme “Strategic Autonomy: Strengthening National Sovereignty Beyond February 28,” will address a broad range of regional and international strategic issues, including the UAE’s policies and initiatives to advance security, peace, economic growth, and global prosperity.

The forum will bring together ministers and senior officials, heads of UAE missions abroad, department directors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives of government entities and institutions, and experts from various sectors.

The programme will feature strategic dialogue sessions focused on the UAE’s foreign policy priorities for 2026, advancing the UAE’s ambitious economic and investment agenda, developments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and future plans that support the UAE government’s vision and strategic objectives. Discussions will also highlight the UAE’s role in promoting regional stability, strengthening international partnerships, and further consolidating its position as a leading member of the international community.

The Ambassadors’ Forum 2026 serves as a key platform for sharing experiences and best practices and translating the leadership’s vision and directives into clear action plans. The forum empowers UAE diplomatic missions to further enhance the UAE’s global standing, support efforts to promote security and stability, strengthen strategic partnerships, and advance the UAE’s vital national interests across international forums.

The 20th Ambassadors’ Forum holds special significance, reflecting its enduring role as one of the UAE’s foremost strategic platforms for shaping foreign policy priorities and strengthening integration between diplomatic missions and national institutions.

Over the past two decades, the forum has played a vital role in enhancing diplomatic capabilities and aligning strategic priorities to effectively respond to rapidly evolving regional and global developments.

This year’s forum also comes at a time of accelerated implementation of national priorities aimed at enhancing government efficiency and future readiness, including the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program and the adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence. These efforts support the UAE’s approach to enhancing government procedures and services while further strengthening its global leadership and international standing.