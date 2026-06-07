UAE Games 2026 launches in Abu Dhabi, uniting over 1,000 athletes nationwide

ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Games 2026 officially opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities from clubs and centres across the UAE, alongside regional and international delegations.

Running until 10 June at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and the Khalifa International Bowling Centre in Zayed Sports City, the Games provide a comprehensive sporting and community platform that reflects the continued development of Special Olympics UAE and reinforces the role of sport as a tool for positive impact and building more inclusive and empowered communities.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan; Ayman Abdel Wahab, Regional President of Special Olympics International Middle East and North Africa; Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE; and a number of officials representing participating teams and clubs.

The days leading up to the official opening featured Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions, which were included in the UAE Games for the first time, reflecting the continued expansion of participating sports and the ongoing enhancement of the athlete experience.

Ayman Abdel Wahab said the UAE Games continue to build on the historic legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which marked a turning point for the Special Olympics movement both regionally and globally. He noted that this edition reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to building more inclusive and participatory communities.

Talal Al Hashemi said the second edition of the UAE Games builds on the achievements of the inaugural edition held in 2024, adding that the Games demonstrate that inclusion is not merely a slogan but a lived reality embodied through competition, participation and partnerships.

“What you see here today is the result of a collective effort. Behind these Games is not one organisation, but an entire network of partners, sponsors and supporters who believe that investing in people of determination is among the most meaningful and enduring forms of investment,” he added.

This year, the UAE Games deliver an integrated experience that combines sporting competition with the internationally recognised Healthy Athletes programme, implemented in partnership with a number of leading healthcare institutions.

The programme provides athletes with free health screenings and specialised educational services covering oral health, vision care and health promotion.

This year’s sports programme has expanded to include Men’s Basketball, Women’s 3x3 Basketball, 7-a-Side Football, Badminton, Powerlifting, Bocce and Bowling, in addition to the Motor Activity Training Programme (MATP).

The Games also feature a range of accompanying initiatives, including the Young Athletes Programme, Esports and Games of the Future experiences, and the Fit 5 fitness programme.