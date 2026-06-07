Israel reports missile attacks launched from Iran

GLOBAL CAPITALS, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Israeli military announced tonight that missiles had been launched from Iran towards Israel, adding that the Israeli Air Force is working to intercept the threats.

In a statement, the military said air raid sirens had been activated in several areas across Israel following the detection of missiles launched from Iran.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli military had identified approximately four missile launches directed towards Israel.