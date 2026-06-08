Japan's economy expands 1.8% in Jan.-March

TOKYO, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised real 1.8% in the January-March quarter, revised down from an initially reported increase of 2.1%, government data showed Monday.

Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.5% from the October-December period, unchanged from a preliminary reading, the Cabinet Office said.

In the latest GDP data, capital spending fell 0.7% in the three months through March, revised down from a 0.3% increase, while public investment was upgraded to a 1.5% rise from a 1.4% increase.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, grew 0.35% in the quarter, revised up from 0.27% in a preliminary reading.

Housing investment was revised upward to a 0.9% rise from the 0.5% increase reported earlier.

Exports rose 1.8% from the previous quarter, revised up from a 1.7% climb, while imports were downgraded to a 0.4% increase from a 0.5% rise.

Nominal GDP expanded an annualized rate of 2.5%, revising down from a 3.4% gain reported earlier.