Tsunami watch triggered after 7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook part of the southern Philippines early Monday, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts.

The epicentre was 13km (8 miles) south-west of General Santos city on the island of Mindanao and had a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in its initial report. It struck at 7.37am.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 7.8 and the depth at 55.2km (34 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves up to 10 feet were possible on some coasts of the Philippines. Waves up to 3 feet were possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.