Kosovo's ruling party wins snap election

PRISTINA, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Kosovo's left-wing ruling party Vetëvendosje (Self-Determination Movement) won the country's snap parliamentary election on Sunday, although its vote share fell compared with the previous election in December 2025, according to preliminary results.

With 97.2 percent of polling stations counted, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party had 43.1 percent of the vote, the electoral commission in Pristina said.

According to the electoral commission, the liberal Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) came in second with 21.2 percent, while the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) garnered 17.7 percent and the conservative Alliance for the Future (AAK) 7.1 percent.