China’s software industry revenue up 10.9% in first four months of 2026

BEIJING, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China's software sector generated revenues of approximately 4.67 trillion yuan (about US$689.2 billion) during the January-April period of 2026, marking a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase, according to official data released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The data showed that software product revenues reached around 1.05 trillion yuan during the first four months of the year, up 8 percent year-on-year and accounting for 22.4 percent of the industry's total revenues.

Core software products generated revenues of 59.8 billion yuan, up 9.1 percent year-on-year, while industrial software products recorded revenues of 99.8 billion yuan, also increasing by 9.1 percent year-on-year.

Information technology services generated revenues of approximately 3.13 trillion yuan, up 12 percent year-on-year, representing 67.1 percent of the industry's total revenues. Cloud computing and big data services generated revenues of 534.4 billion yuan, up 12.6 percent year-on-year.

Integrated circuit design services recorded revenues of 142.8 billion yuan, an increase of 18.3 percent year-on-year, while technology services for e-commerce platforms generated revenues of 363.3 billion yuan, up 7.8 percent year-on-year.