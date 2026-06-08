Japan's economy expands 1.8% in January-March

TOKYO, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's economy expanded an annualised real 1.8 percent in the January-March quarter, revised down from an initially reported increase of 2.1 percent as capital investment slowed, government data showed Monday.

In the latest GDP data, capital spending fell 0.7 percent in the three months through March, revised down from a 0.3 percent increase, as investment in software and production machinery was weak.

Public investment was upgraded to a 1.5 percent rise from a 1.4 percent increase. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, grew 0.35 percent in the quarter, revised up from the preliminary 0.27 percent.