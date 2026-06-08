ERC allocates new AED36.7 million humanitarian aid for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the authority has allocated new humanitarian assistance worth AED36.7 million to support humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The assistance forms part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and implemented by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of those affected and strengthen the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

The aid package includes more than 160,000 food parcels and over 40,000 health kits, aimed at supporting affected families and addressing their food, health and humanitarian needs.

The assistance reflects the humanitarian vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his continued commitment to strengthening the UAE's response to humanitarian crises and providing urgent support to affected communities, reinforcing the country's position as an active partner in global humanitarian action.

The initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach and its commitment to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people by providing urgent relief assistance and strengthening humanitarian response efforts across key sectors.

The directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscore the UAE's ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected and providing them with necessities, helping to strengthen their resilience and improve their humanitarian and living conditions.

The ERC reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian action under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 through targeted programmes in food security, healthcare, shelter and community support, implemented in coordination with relevant entities and humanitarian partners.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the ERC continues to implement relief and development programmes aimed at supporting affected residents in the Gaza Strip, in line with its humanitarian mission and commitment to assisting those in need, while advancing the values of humanitarian solidarity and cooperation embraced by the UAE.