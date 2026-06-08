National Reference Laboratory introduces breakthrough in AI-powered prostate cancer diagnostics

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s National Reference Laboratory (NRL) has collaborated with digital pathology innovator Qritive to introduce advanced AI-powered prostate cancer diagnostics in the UAE.

The deployment marks a significant advancement in how prostate cancer is detected and diagnosed in the UAE, reinforcing NRL’s commitment to harnessing advanced technology to deliver faster, more accurate, and more consistent patient care.

As pathology enters a new era of digital transformation, AI is becoming an increasingly important enabler of diagnostic excellence. At the core of this is Qritive’s AI Prostate module, which digitally analyses tissue samples, highlights areas of concern, and provides structured insights to support faster, more consistent cancer detection and grading.

Integrated into NRL’s diagnostic workflow at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, it is expected to support pathologists in identifying subtle disease patterns, standardise interpretation, and improve workflow efficiency, ultimately accelerating clinical decision-making for patients with cancer.

As pathology enters a new era of digital transformation, Qritive’s prostate AI solution is designed to support pathologists in detecting malignant glands, identifying tumour architecture, and enabling standardised grading in line with the internationally recognised International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) criteria.

The platform can also assist in characterising Gleason patterns, quantifying tumour burden, and highlighting suspicious regions on digital pathology slides, providing an additional layer of analytical support during case review.

Dr. Laila Abdel Wareth, CEO of Diagnostics at M42, said, “AI is not replacing pathologists; it is strengthening their ability to make complex clinical decisions with greater confidence and efficiency. At NRL, we see AI as a transformative force in pathology, one that can enhance diagnostic precision, reduce variability, and empower our specialists to focus on the most complex clinical decisions."

She added that in diseases such as prostate cancer, where grading accuracy directly influences treatment pathways, technologies such as those developed by Qritive hold tremendous promise.

Dr. Shweta Narang, Executive Director Medical and Commercial Operations at NRL, said, "By bringing AI-enabled prostate diagnostics into routine practice, we are helping healthcare providers manage rising demand more efficiently, while giving patients and clinicians greater clarity at a critical stage of the care journey. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing diagnostics and improving patient outcomes across the UAE.”

Bruno Occhipinti, CEO of Qritive, stated, “We are proud to collaborate with NRL, an institution that shares our belief that AI is critical in augmenting pathologist capacity at a time when rising disease occurrences are placing growing pressure on healthcare systems. This deployment reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, technology-enabled, and compassionate care for the region.”