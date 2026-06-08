PureHealth supports 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' with AED100 million

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has announced its support for the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans”, with AED100 million, as the healthcare partner of the initiative in the UAE.

Through its network of healthcare facilities and medical institutions, the group will provide essential healthcare services for orphans, helping enhance their quality of life and supporting their health and wellbeing.

The campaign is organised by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphan care.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said community partnerships play a vital role in supporting national initiatives with long-term social impact. He noted that the contribution would help provide integrated healthcare support for orphans while advancing efforts to secure a more stable future for them.

He added that such initiatives strengthen social cohesion and reinforce the role of endowments as a sustainable development tool, building on the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said PureHealth's contribution highlights the role of leading national institutions in supporting humanitarian initiatives aligned with the UAE's social development priorities, particularly during the "Year of Family".

He said the initiative promotes the values of solidarity and social cohesion that underpin the UAE's humanitarian and development efforts at home and abroad.

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said said the group's support reflects its commitment to helping vulnerable members of society and builds on its partnership with Awqaf Abu Dhabi following its earlier contribution to the Life Endowment campaign.

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said PureHealth's role as healthcare partner would strengthen efforts to provide a comprehensive and sustainable support system for orphans in the UAE and demonstrates the important contribution the healthcare sector can make to improving their quality of life.

The contribution supports the initiative's goal of transforming community donations into sustainable endowment assets managed through an approved waqf model, helping provide orphans with long-term support and access to healthcare, wellbeing and social stability.