Majra – National CSR Fund launches Majra Academy

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund has launched Majra Academy, a national umbrella for learning and capacity building in CSR, ESG and Sustainability.

The academy aims to develop professional knowledge and skills in CSR, ESG and sustainability, support national priorities, and contribute to advancing sustainable impact across organisations and individuals, in line with the UAE’s vision for creating measurable and lasting impact.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra, said the launch of Majra Academy reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to developing human capital and advancing a culture of CSR and sustainability as key pillars of sustainable economic and social development.

"The academy represents a valuable addition to the national capacity-building ecosystem by providing specialised learning programmes that equip professionals with the capabilities required to lead the transition towards more sustainable practices within organisations," he said.

He added that the academy will strengthen the alignment of private sector efforts with national priorities and the UAE sustainable development priorities, while fostering a culture of measurable impact and impact disclosure.

Majra Academy serves as the UAE’s Centre of Excellence for CSR, ESG and Sustainable Development Learning, transforming knowledge into practical applications that strengthen the role of organisations in advancing Sustainable Impact.

The academy is designed to equip learners with the knowledge and tools required to design, implement, manage, measure and disclose CSR, ESG and sustainability initiatives.

The academy offers a comprehensive learning ecosystem that combines digital learning, cohort-based learning journeys and specialised knowledge resources. It includes 10 self-paced online courses delivered across three progressive levels.

The Beginner Level provides a foundational understanding of the UAE’s CSR and sustainability ecosystem, including policies, corporate practices, sustainable business strategies, national and international sustainability frameworks, and a comprehensive introduction to ESG principles.

The Intermediate Level focuses on strengthening applied knowledge through topics such as the circular economy, sustainable development, ethical leadership, corporate governance, and the role of emerging technologies—including Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things- in supporting environmental sustainability and resource management.

The Advanced Level is designed for professionals and decision-makers, focusing on ESG reporting and compliance, sustainable impact measurement, and sustainability reporting in line with leading international frameworks and best practices.

In addition, the academy offers guided cohort-based learning journeys addressing priority national themes and providing interactive learning experiences led by experts and practitioners, fostering knowledge exchange and practical application.

Participants who complete programme requirements will receive digital certificates recognising their learning achievements. Selected programmes may also be accredited in partnership with recognised educational and professional institutions, supporting professional growth, strengthening organisational capabilities, and enabling institutions to achieve Measurable Impact and Sustainable Impact through their CSR, ESG and sustainability initiatives.

The academy adopts an integrated learning model built around four interconnected pillars: Learn. Engage. Earn. Implement. This approach ensures that knowledge is effectively translated from theory into practical implementation within organisations and projects.

Majra Academy serves a broad range of professional audiences, including CSR, ESG and sustainability professionals; senior leadership and strategy teams; human resources, learning and development specialists; environmental and social impact practitioners; as well as academics, researchers and students interested in sustainability-related fields.

Additionally, Majra Academy is developing a centralised repository of specialised knowledge resources, including white papers, research reports, policy briefs, sector studies, case studies, and CSR, ESG and sustainability best practices. These resources aim to provide practitioners and decision-makers with evidence-based insights that support institutional decision-making and strengthen thought leadership.