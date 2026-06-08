Naseej hosts ‘The Fabric of Possibility’ to raise awareness of textile recycling, circular economy

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Naseej, the UAE’s National Initiative for Textile Circularity, organised The Fabric of Possibility, an interactive community activation designed to engage members of the public, raise awareness of the challenges associated with textile waste, and highlight the sustainable solutions offered by the initiative to help reduce the waste impact.

The community activation follows the launch of the initiative under the directives of the wise leadership, with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emirates Foundation, and Tadweer Group.

The initiative aims to accelerate the transition towards a circular textile ecosystem in the UAE by uniting government entities, the private sector, and communities under a shared national vision.

Hosted at Yas Mall from 5th to 7th June, the activation marked another milestone in Naseej’s journey to strengthen engagement with communities across the UAE.

At the centre of the activation was The Fabric of Possibility, an immersive experience that invited visitors to explore the journey of textiles through five key moments. The experience began with The Choice, where visitors were introduced to two possible futures: Infinite Waste, highlighting the challenge of textile waste in the UAE, and Infinite Possibility, representing the hope of addressing this challenge. While the former showcased the scale of textile waste across the country, the latter introduced the concept of possibility generation, demonstrating how individual choices can come together to create a collective impact that supports resource renewal and sustainability.

At The Reflection, visitors experienced a contrast between two worlds, one built on waste and the other on reuse. The journey concluded at The Moment of Truth, where a short film encouraged visitors to rethink, renew, and recycle wherever possible. Through interactive installations, visual effects, and hands-on experiences, the activation successfully inspired behavioural change and strengthened a shared sense of responsibility towards reducing textile waste.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in advancing circularity, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said, “Naseej represents a new strategic step in the UAE’s journey towards strengthening the circular economy principles. It serves as a unified national platform that brings together government entities, private sector stakeholders, and community organisations under a shared vision to enhance resource efficiency and transform textile waste into sustainable economic opportunities. Through the development of enabling policies and regulations, and by fostering innovation in circular business models, the initiative supports the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031 and contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.”

He added, “The success of this initiative is rooted in the integration of efforts among all stakeholders, particularly the community and private sector, through the adoption of more conscious consumption and production practices, encouraging investment in reuse, recycling, and innovative solutions, and supporting the development of future-ready systems that contribute to achieving the UAE’s long-term economic and environmental aspirations.”

Naseej is built on five strategic pillars: textile collection and recycling, community awareness and engagement, policies and regulations, circular business innovation, as well as the behavioural Research. The community activation was designed to encouraging positive behavioural change, promoting textile recycling, and inspiring communities to rethink their relationship with textiles and adopt more sustainable practices.

As a national convenor, organisations across the textile value chain can partner with Naseej to co-design and deliver initiatives, whether through integrating collection points into existing operations, co-branding awareness campaigns, piloting circular solutions at scale, or contributing expertise and innovation to the wider ecosystem.

The community activation attracted significant interest and engagement from visitors and members of the public. Ward Yahya, a visitor to the event, said, “The experience made me look at textiles in a completely different way. I had never realised the impact of our everyday choices, but it showed me that even small actions can make a real difference.”

The Visitor Marko Kaevski, expressed his appreciation for the activation’s interactive nature and the simplicity of its message, noting that it introduced him to practical actions, such as donating or recycling textiles, that can contribute to a greater positive impact across the community.

Majid Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ecomodular, said, “We appreciate the leadership directives to support the textile economy in the UAE. Naseej demonstrates how collaboration can turn sustainability challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth. As an SME, we see significant potential in developing practical solutions that extend the life of materials, reduce waste, and create lasting value. Being part of this initiative allows us to contribute to a national movement that is shaping a more sustainable future for the UAE.”

As Naseej continues to grow, communities, businesses, researchers, and media organisations are invited to contribute to a more circular future by extending the life of textiles, advancing innovation, and raising awareness around the opportunities of textile circularity in the UAE.