Jafza expands automotive ecosystem with new Hellmann-INDU logistics hub

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and INDU Group have broken ground on a new automotive logistics hub in Jafza, reinforcing the free zone’s role as a key gateway for regional and global trade.

The facility will support faster, more efficient spare parts distribution across the GCC, Africa and beyond, as demand for resilient automotive supply chains continues to grow.

The facility will combine high-density bin storage, pallet racking and specialised handling areas for oversized and bulky components. With a total area of nearly 300,000 sq. ft., the site will provide scalable infrastructure to support efficient, high-volume distribution.

Developed by INDU Logistics, part of INDU Group, the facility will serve as a dedicated automotive hub within Hellmann’s Middle East network.

“The UAE is a strategically important market within our global network," said Lee I’Ons, Regional CEO IMEA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. "By establishing this dedicated automotive hub in Jafza, we are systematically expanding our regional capabilities and creating further scalable, industry-focused infrastructure. This enables us to deliver competitive, high-performance logistics solutions for our customers and to support their long-term growth.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones, DP World, said, “Hellmann’s investment in Jafza reflects the rapid pace at which the automotive industry is growing in the Middle East, with customers looking for faster, more reliable access to critical spare parts across multiple markets.”

The development reflects growing demand for specialised automotive logistics infrastructure, as supply chains become more complex and time-sensitive. Jafza continues to play a key role in enabling efficient trade flows between Europe, Asia and Africa through its integrated infrastructure and multimodal connectivity.

Jafza is home to a growing ecosystem of automotive, logistics and trading companies, supported by direct access to Jebel Ali Port and multimodal connectivity.