Syria extends airspace restrictions at Damascus International Airport until 23:00 Monday

DAMASCUS, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian aviation authorities have extended the closure of the country’s southern air corridors and the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport until 11:00 pm local time on Monday, citing ongoing assessments of regional developments and aviation safety risks.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport as saying that the decision followed recommendations by a specialised risk management committee tasked with monitoring the security situation and evaluating its impact on air traffic.

The authority said the measures are intended to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety and security in accordance with international standards.