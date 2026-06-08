Abu Dhabi to host leading Arab music concerts in June

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host a series of concerts this month featuring some of the Arab world's most celebrated performers, further strengthening its position as a regional hub for live entertainment.

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury will perform on 13th June at Space42 Arena, while renowned Egyptian composer and pianist Omar Khairat will make his debut at Etihad Arena on 20th June.

The Cultural Foundation will also host the Jalsat series on 26th June, featuring Emirati musician Abdulrahman Aljunaid in a concert celebrating the UAE's rich musical heritage.

Fakhry Alsarraj, Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as the region’s leading destination for Arabic music and live entertainment, bringing the biggest names in the industry to audiences in the capital.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has welcomed a remarkable lineup of artists, as well as the hugely popular 90’s Show – an unparalleled programme of Arabic entertainment that resonated with fans from across the UAE and beyond, with every performance selling out."

Alsarraj said the latest programme of concerts is expected to attract more music enthusiasts to the emirate and further enhance Abu Dhabi's growing live entertainment offering.