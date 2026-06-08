Arbitrators and Experts of RAK Mediation and Arbitration Centre honours Manar Al Hamadi as ‘Personality of the Year 2026’

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised the second forum for arbitrators and experts of the Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre, bringing together officials, experts and stakeholders to discuss the development of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and promote excellence in mediation and arbitration services.

The forum was attended by Mohamed Ali Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre, and Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Chamber, along with centre officials and a group of arbitrators, experts and specialists in legal, engineering and accounting fields.

The forum serves as a platform for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among organisers, the working team and stakeholders, to advance alternative dispute resolution methods, support initiatives and activities that promote excellence, contribute to the development of the alternative dispute resolution community, and meet the diverse needs of the emirate's business sectors.

During the forum, Advisor Dr. Manar Mohamed Mal Allah Al Hamadi, the first blind Emirati woman to practise law in the Gulf region, was honoured after being named Personality of the Year 2026.

The forum also recognised strategic partners and contributors who supported the centre's efforts to enhance the mediation and arbitration system in the emirate.