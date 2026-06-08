Dubai Chambers holds meetings to advance trade, investment cooperation with South Africa

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation with key public and private sector stakeholders from South Africa during a series of high-level meetings held in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa.

The meetings were designed to strengthen economic partnerships and unlock new opportunities for collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and South Africa.

A delegation led by Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, met with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), with the participation of Advocate Mtho Xulu, President of SACCI. The chambers also met with South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition and Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The discussions focused on strengthening private sector cooperation, supporting SMEs, and exploring opportunities for South African companies to expand into Dubai leveraging the emirate’s advantages as a global hub for business and trade.

Dubai Chambers also participated in a business networking event organised by Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, as well as a separate networking event organised by the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of a trade mission organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to South Africa. The mission forms part of the chamber’s efforts to support the expansion of companies operating in Dubai into the South African market by exploring prospects for cooperation with local partners and identifying new avenues for growth across key sectors.