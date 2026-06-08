Eugenio Chacarra wins KLM Open with closing birdie

AMSTERDAM, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eugenio Chacarra birdied the 18th hole on Sunday to win the 2026 KLM Open by one stroke. Oliver Lindell had put the pressure on the long-time leader as a round of 69, capped by a birdie of his own, took him alongside Chacarra at 10 under par.

But the Spaniard responded in kind with an excellent approach setting up a two-putt from around 20 feet to seal the crown at The International in Amsterdam.

Dropped shots for overnight leaders Sebastian Söderberg at the first hole and Chacarra at the third allowed Marcus Armitage and Maximilian Steinlechner to take a share of the lead with two birdies apiece.

Söderberg also birdied the fourth but as the turn approached, the momentum swung firmly back towards Chacarra. The Spaniard birdied the eighth and ninth to take a three-stroke lead at 11 under, with Söderberg dropping two shots in three holes while Armitage and Steinlechner suffered a run of bogeys.

Chacarra's bogey at the 12th, after finding thick rough off the tee, gave hope to the chasing pack - and Lindell moved closer with a birdie at the 14th to go alongside Julien Guerrier in second as Söderberg dropped a shot.

Just when a response was needed, though, Chacarra sent his approach close to the 14th to turn the screw with a birdie.

Lindell and Steinlechner - who both birdied the 15th, the Austrian after a stunning approach from 168 yards to within a foot - had moved into position as the main challengers at nine under and eight under respectively.

Chacarra bogeyed the 16th but Steinlechner fell foul of the difficult par-three 17th, where Lindell's par kept him one off the lead.

Chacarra went desperately close to a virtual clinching birdie at the 17th, which would have been only the fifth of the day on that hole, and Lindell asked the question with a closing birdie to move alongside him at the summit as the Spaniard prepared to hit his approach shot.

He duly found the back of the green and ran his first putt down close to the pin, taking deep breaths as his playing partners finished up before the tap-in to clinch his second DP World Tour win, after last year's Hero Indian Open.

It sparked wild celebrations and Chacarra said, "(I was thinking about) all the people that have been with me through my career.

Chacarra spoke after Saturday's round of how he relishes tough conditions and Sunday in Amsterdam certainly delivered, with high winds throughout.