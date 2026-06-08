Fatima College of Health Sciences hosts 1st National Forum on Infectious Diseases and Biological Risk Preparedness

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Fatima College of Health Sciences is hosting the First National Forum on Infectious Diseases and Biological Risk Preparedness, "TAAHAB", as part of national efforts to strengthen the health security system and enhance readiness to address biological threats and emerging infectious diseases.

The forum is being held as a pioneering national step aimed at strengthening proactive preparedness, medical readiness, emergency response capabilities and resilience against infectious diseases and biological threats.

The event comes amid growing challenges facing healthcare systems worldwide due to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola Virus Disease, coronavirus outbreaks, viral haemorrhagic fevers and other biological threats that pose significant risks to public health, continuity of healthcare services and national health security.

During the two-day forum, several landmark national initiatives have been announced to enhance biological preparedness and reinforce national resilience. These include the launch of the National Biological Preparedness Initiative, the first comprehensive national initiative dedicated to infectious disease preparedness, and the International Biological Preparedness and Infectious Disease Response Training Programme.

The forum brings together senior government officials, healthcare leaders, emergency response specialists, academic institutions, public and private healthcare organisations and international experts to discuss ways of strengthening biological preparedness and national resilience against emerging infectious diseases and future pandemics, while exchanging expertise and global best practices in healthcare readiness and response.

The event features a comprehensive scientific and operational programme that includes keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, specialised workshops, practical exercises and realistic field simulations aimed at strengthening participants' capabilities in outbreak management, hospital preparedness, emergency response coordination, infection prevention and control, and biological incident management.

Representatives of government, private-sector and non-profit organisations are taking part in advanced simulation exercises replicating real-world epidemic scenarios, including field hospital operations, activation of isolation facilities, mass casualty management, emergency medical interventions, command and control operations, healthcare surge capacity management, and multidisciplinary coordination among healthcare, emergency response and public safety agencies.

The International Biological Preparedness and Infectious Disease Response Training Programme aims to train more than 1,000 frontline responders during its initial phase, including healthcare professionals, paramedics, emergency responders, civil defence personnel, rescue teams, public health specialists, infection prevention experts and rapid response teams.

The programme provides specialised education and hands-on training through an integrated training framework that includes interactive learning, medical simulation, field exercises, e-learning, hybrid learning, multidisciplinary training and continuous performance assessment.

Its curriculum includes specialised courses in biological preparedness, hospital biological emergency management, outbreak and epidemic response, infection prevention and control, biosafety and biosecurity, emergency operations management, field hospital operations, isolation centre management, and preparedness for high-consequence infectious diseases such as Ebola Virus Disease, coronavirus infections, Hantavirus and other emerging biological threats.

The forum has also seen the establishment of the UAE National Academy for Infectious Diseases, Biological Risks and Infection Prevention, the first academy of its kind in the UAE dedicated to education, professional development, simulation, research, innovation and capacity building in infectious diseases, biological preparedness and health security.

The academy will serve as a national and regional centre of excellence by offering internationally accredited training programmes, professional certifications, simulation-based education, scientific research initiatives and leadership development programmes aimed at preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals and biological preparedness experts.

Dr. Adel Alshamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE National Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya), said that investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of national health security.

He noted that building highly competent frontline responders and strengthening institutional preparedness are among the most important strategic investments, adding that lessons learned from global outbreaks and pandemics have demonstrated that preparedness before a crisis occurs is the key to saving lives, maintaining healthcare continuity and ensuring national resilience.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, praised the UAE's leadership in biological preparedness and health security.

He said the initiatives announced during the forum represent a forward-looking model for enhancing preparedness, response capabilities and workforce development.

He added that the establishment of a national academy, an international training programme and a specialised national response capability reflects a long-term commitment to health security and national resilience, noting that integrating scientific education, operational training, realistic simulation and multidisciplinary exercises creates a comprehensive learning environment that prepares professionals to lead effective responses during outbreaks, epidemics and biological emergencies.