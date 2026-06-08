Ajman University reinforces research leadership at 9th Research Day

AJMAN, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University organised the 9th Research Day to showcase students' research projects, innovative ideas and academic achievements across various disciplines.

The event featured a wide range of student projects from different colleges, spanning healthcare, artificial intelligence, data science, public health, pharmacy, dentistry, social sciences, engineering and information technology. It also covered fields such as digital marketing, consumer behaviour, hospitality, cybersecurity and sustainability, in addition to digital media, content creation, communication management and media production, reflecting the university's academic diversity and strong research output.

Among the notable contributions, student Douaa Salah from the College of Dentistry presented a project on developing an AI model for diagnosing and classifying Molar Incisor Hypomineralisation (MIH) using intraoral scanner images. The model achieved high accuracy as a clinical decision-support tool for early detection and severity assessment.

In the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, students Doaa Rafeq and Menaallah Hazem presented a study exploring the repurposing of metformin as an adjunct therapy for colorectal cancer, integrated with AI-based biomarker analysis. The research led to the development of a platform supporting biomarker-guided treatment selection and personalised care.

In the College of Medicine, students Abdulrahman Jamal Aakef, Ryan Darayseh, Aysha Al Shamsi and Hamda Alshehhi presented a comparative study on direct oral anticoagulants versus vitamin K antagonists in cerebral venous thrombosis. The findings showed comparable efficacy and safety, supporting direct oral anticoagulants as an alternative treatment option.

In the College of Engineering and Information Technology, the MedGuard AI team comprising Maysoon Adil Abbas Khalafalla, Raghad Ibrahim Mohammad Tarkhan, Sabrin Ibrahim Aman and Salma Roshadi Amin Alhannafi developed a clinical decision-support system using artificial intelligence to detect drug-drug and drug-food interactions, providing accurate predictions and personalised recommendations to enhance patient safety.

In the College of Humanities and Sciences, students Wadha Hassan Al Awadhi, Mouza Jamal Al Awadhi, Asma Hassan Al Tunaiji, Afra Mohammed Al Ghafli, Leila Sbeil Ben Nouri, Nesrine Hussein Flamarzi, Sharifa Murad Al Baloushi and Hafsa Jamal Ahmed explored the role of AI applications in enhancing future employment opportunities, highlighting their impact on skills development and employability, alongside challenges related to training and language proficiency.

In the College of Mass Communication, student Mohammed Fouad Abdulmajeed Al-Taie presented the 343 System, a multi-channel audiovisual installation exploring the relationship between humans, machines and memory, offering a sensory experience that reflects the evolution of human perception in the digital age.

In the College of Business Administration, students Sara Jendi, Yasmeen Salameh, Asmaa Ammourah, Lamis Hammami and Liyan Almasri examined the impact of AI adoption by front-desk employees on customer satisfaction in the hotel industry, highlighting improvements in service quality and guest experience.

In the College of Law, student Ahmed Salem Sultan Binrashood analysed the binding force of conflict-of-laws rules in personal status matters under UAE law, focusing on legal conflicts between civil transactions law and personal status law and approaches to resolving them.

In the College of Architecture, Art and Design, student Rana Jamal Al Dadah studied pedestrian-centred urban planning and its role in creating liveable urban environments, comparing selected urban sites across the UAE.

The event concluded with the recognition of outstanding students and faculty members, reflecting the university's commitment to fostering a research-driven culture that integrates theory with practice and promotes interdisciplinary collaboration.

Research Day also provided students with opportunities to present their work before expert panels, receive constructive feedback and engage with industry professionals, enhancing their research capabilities and readiness to contribute to future economic and social development.