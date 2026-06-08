SEWA expands water networks across Sharjah in Q1 2026

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed a series of strategic water network projects in the first quarter of 2026, extending, upgrading and replacing water infrastructure across the emirate, with a total length exceeding 70 kilometres.

Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal said the projects are part of SEWA’s ongoing efforts to expand the main transmission lines and distribution networks in new areas and to replace ageing infrastructure with modern, high-efficiency systems.

He noted that the projects support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure sustainable water supplies and to improve services across the emirate.

The works included the completion of a 30.5-kilometre water distribution network in Al Saja’a Industrial Area, as well as a 2.3-kilometre transmission line linking Industrial Areas 11, 15 and 17, at a total cost of approximately AED5 million.

SEWA also replaced 20 kilometres of ageing water networks in Al Nasserya with new pipelines manufactured from Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE), known for its durability and operational efficiency.

Additional projects included the extension of water lines in Al Mowrrada 6 over a distance of 22 kilometres at a cost of AED7.5 million, alongside the completion of a five-kilometre water network in Al Juraina with an estimated cost of AED4 million.

SEWA reaffirmed its commitment to continuing infrastructure development projects to strengthen the emirate’s water network, support urban and population growth, ensure resource sustainability, and improve service quality for residents.