MoHRE launches fourth edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award.

This year’s edition features an enhanced version of the award that keeps pace with innovation and excellence pathways, as well as the government’s ambitious strategic directions for the future economy, in line with the UAE’s human-centric approach, its focus on the community, and the declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’.

The award features four main categories and various other sub-categories, including Emirati Entrepreneurs, Leading Global Companies in the UAE, Digital Transformation Drivers, Outstanding Workforce Protection Schemes, Family-Friendly Work Environment, Talent Empowerment Partners, in addition to Industry Champions and Workforce Wellbeing. With that, the award sheds light on advanced models that contribute to enhancing innovation and sustainability in the labour market.

Furthermore, the award pays special attention to labour market competencies, which represent the true engine of companies’ success and sustainability. It honours individuals across various roles and specialisations, including Influential Leaders, Future Skills and Technical Competencies, Corporate Support and Craft Professionals, Frontline Occupations and Support Services Staff, and Family Caregivers and Specialised Care Providers. This highlights the value of these talents and their role in developing the work environment and enhancing community cohesion.

The award is the first of its kind in the country to honour and celebrate the efforts of leading private sector establishments and distinguished workers, highlighting successful practices in the labour market across all economic sectors.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Chairman of the Emirates Labour Market Award Supervisory Committee, said, “The Emirates Labour Market Award continues its exemplary journey in enhancing innovation, excellence, and competitiveness in the UAE labour market, adhering to an ambitious vision rooted in development and creativity across its successive editions. The award is held under the generous and continued patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, which broadens its scope and enhances its cumulative successes, firmly positioning it as a beacon of excellence, innovation, and leadership.”

“The award has firmly cemented its place as a pioneering model of excellence, supported by its sustainable strategic approach and forward-looking vision – both of which are rooted in the wise leadership’s vision – as well as the exceptional and inspiring patronage it has enjoyed since its inception,” affirmed Al Awar. “It is an engine promoting a culture of shaping the future economy, offering strategic directions, distinguished practices, and a renewed platform for creativity, excellence, and competitiveness. Moreover, the award champions impactful governance standards that meet the requirements of transparency and integrity, while keeping pace with the rapidly expanding achievements of the UAE labour market, its leadership role, and its top ranking across numerous global competitiveness indicators.”

These developments that were introduced to the award in its fourth edition reflect the cumulative success it has achieved throughout its previous editions, He explained, reaffirming his great confidence that this year’s edition, with its new creative themes, will see a distinguished and inspiring participation from workers and private sector companies, who will showcase their pioneering and competitive achievements, exchange inspiring expertise and experiences, and develop their vision and more advanced creative models.

This, Al Awar noted, enhances ease of doing business and motivates the business sector to contribute further towards developing the labour market ecosystem in the UAE.

He went on to praise the sponsors that supported the award in its previous editions, noting their significant contributions to its success. This embodies their commitment to social responsibility, he affirmed, as well as their dedication to participating effectively in all efforts to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

In its fourth edition, the Emirates Labour Market Award offers a range of benefits and advantages to the winners. Companies securing first place will be classified in the first category of the MoHRE classification system and will benefit from discounts on the Ministry’s services.

All winning companies will be offered MoHRE’s Diamond tier customer service, prioritising their transactions, addressing technical challenges, and offering access to premium phone service.

For the individual awards, the first-place winner will receive a cash prize of AED100,000, followed by AED75,000 for second place and AED50,000 for third.

Companies and individuals interested in participating can submit their applications through the official website riyada.mohre.gov.ae until 31st August 2026. All submissions will be reviewed by specialised committees based on leading governance criteria.