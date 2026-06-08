Belgium to invest €3.7 billion in defence innovation

BRUSSELS, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium will invest €3.7 billion in defence innovation between 2026 and 2035 through a new programme called ODIN, Theo Francken, the defence minister, announced.

The initiative aims to speed up the development of new technologies for the Belgian armed forces while also supporting Belgium’s defence industry.

ODIN is part of the Defence, Industry and Research Strategy (DIRS), a long-term plan developed since 2022 by the Royal Higher Institute for Defence and the Federal Public Service Economy. Under the strategy, €350 million will be invested each year in research, innovation and industrial production.

According to Francken, the goal is to turn investment into practical results more quickly. “This is not about plans on paper. It is about investing €3.7 billion in a focused way over the coming years”, he said.

ODIN will bring together the Defence Ministry, economic authorities, Belgium’s regional governments, companies, research centres and universities. The programme will identify key technologies where Belgium can make a difference and then develop concrete projects based on the needs of the armed forces.

The government hopes the investment will help modernise Belgium’s military capabilities and strengthen the country’s position in the growing European defence sector.