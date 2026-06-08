PureHealth hosts groundbreaking ceremony for SEHA New Corniche Hospital for women and newborns

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has marked a significant milestone in the development of Abu Dhabi’s first dedicated women’s and children’s medical city with the groundbreaking ceremony for the SEHA New Corniche Hospital for women and newborns, where construction is already underway.

The SEHA New Corniche Hospital will be a core component of the specialised medical city dedicated to women and children’s health, which also includes Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, where plans are underway to establish a Centre of Excellence in paediatric care, as well as a dedicated rehabilitation facility and a specialised mental health centre for women and children.

The event was attended by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, Saeed Jeber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, Asma Ali Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Corniche Hospital, along with other senior leaders, reaffirming the emirate’s commitment to building world-class healthcare services for mothers, newborns and children.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, “In Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of every woman and child, the backbone of our community and the anchor of our nation’s future. As we prepare for the Year of Family, this milestone holds even greater meaning, underscoring our dedication to empowering and nurturing families through specialised, world-class healthcare. Today, our strategic partners at PureHealth build on their longstanding legacy by laying the foundation for the SEHA New Corniche Hospital, a pivotal step that elevates care and further reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.”

The medical city will provide more than 35 paediatric subspecialties, from oncology and transplant medicine to diabetes, allergy and immunology, neurorehabilitation, and behavioural sciences, making Abu Dhabi the Middle East’s most advanced integrated destination for women and children’s care.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “This marks an important step in carrying forward a legacy that has supported families in Abu Dhabi for nearly five decades. The SEHA New Corniche Hospital has been designed to reflect the needs of mothers and newborns, ensuring care that is compassionate and centred around families. PureHealth is proud to help build an environment that will continue to serve our community for generations to come and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in healthcare."

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said, “For nearly five decades, Corniche Hospital has been at the heart of family life in Abu Dhabi. This new chapter ensures mothers and newborns receive the highest level of care in an environment designed entirely around their needs. Together with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, The SEHA New Corniche Hospital reflects our commitment to excellence and to positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of women’s and newborns’ healthcare.”