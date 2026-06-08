Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS spring 2026 female graduation

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the graduation ceremony for 560 female bachelor’s degree graduates of the Spring 2026 class at the University of Sharjah on Monday morning. The ceremony was held at University City Hall.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, then delivered a speech in which he congratulated the graduates, emphasising that the occasion marks a significant milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

He noted that the university continues to strengthen its standing among the world’s leading academic institutions through outstanding achievements in international rankings and excellence in research and sport. These accomplishments, he said, reflect the university’s vision of preparing graduates with the knowledge, competence, and ability to serve their communities effectively.

Dr Issam Al-Din Ajami also highlighted inspiring examples from Islamic civilisation’s history, particularly the role of women in advancing knowledge. He cited Fatima al-Fihri, who founded the University of Al Quaraouiyine in the Moroccan city of Fez more than 14 centuries ago, establishing a beacon of learning whose influence has endured across generations. He noted that her example embodies the importance of initiative, belief in the value of education, and the transformative impact of knowledge on society.

Agamy encouraged the graduates to draw inspiration from these values and to translate their knowledge into projects and achievements that serve their nation and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah noted that an educated woman plays a pivotal role in building society by balancing family responsibilities with professional aspirations. He explained that education does not place individuals in conflicting roles; rather, it equips them with the knowledge and awareness needed to fulfil their responsibilities effectively. He also praised the inspiring example set by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, through her pioneering initiatives and institutions that have supported families and children, empowered women, and advanced humanitarian work both locally and internationally.

Dr Issam Al-Din Ajami concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the graduates’ parents and to the university’s academic and administrative staff for their efforts in helping the graduates reach this important milestone. He stressed that success is the result of collective cooperation and support. He encouraged the graduates to continue their journey of excellence and contribution, to play an active role in serving their community and nation, and to become an extension of the UAE’s ongoing path of development and progress. He wished them a future filled with success, achievement, and distinction.

Al Anoud Salem Al Ketbi, a graduate of the College of Computing and Informatics, delivered the graduates’ speech, expressing her pride and that of her fellow graduates in being part of the University of Sharjah. She said their love for the university had become deeply rooted in their hearts because of its standing as a distinguished academic institution in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She noted that the university was not merely an educational institution for them, but a home of learning and a space where ambitions could flourish. It was there, she said, that their personalities were shaped, their aspirations nurtured, and their confidence and capabilities developed, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Al Ketbi affirmed that the graduates’ achievements today are the result of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made education the foundation for human development and for building the future. She also expressed her gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his patronage and continuous support for the university’s journey, praising the congratulatory message delivered to the graduates by His Highness.

She described it as a reflection of a paternal leadership approach that places great importance on supporting and caring for students, treating them as sons and daughters and encouraging them to achieve excellence and success.

Al Anoud Salem Al Ketbi expressed her gratitude to the university’s academic and administrative staff for the knowledge, guidance, and inspiration they provided throughout the graduates’ educational journey. She also thanked her parents for their unwavering support and sacrifices over the years of study. Congratulating her fellow graduates, she encouraged them to continue their journey of excellence and contribution, while upholding the values and knowledge they acquired at the University of Sharjah. She urged them to serve as ambassadors of learning and innovation and to make a positive impact that serves the nation and builds its future.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented the graduates with their certificates, congratulating them on their achievement and academic excellence. He wished them continued success and prosperity in their future endeavours and in serving their nation.

The number of bachelor’s degree graduates totalled 560, representing the colleges of Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Law, Fine Arts and Design, Communication, Sciences, Computing and Informatics, and Public Policy.