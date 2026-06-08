RAKEZ convenes industry leaders to simplify ESG adoption, strengthen sustainable business practices

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) brought together business leaders, sustainability experts, and industry stakeholders for a knowledge-sharing event titled ‘ESG Simplified – What’s Mandatory, What’s Smart, and What Comes Next’, aimed at helping companies better understand evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements and identify practical pathways towards more sustainable operations.

The event featured presentations from RAKEZ, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office (Reem), DHL Express UAE, and Olive Gaea, offering practical insights into the evolving ESG landscape and the opportunities available to businesses as sustainability considerations become increasingly integrated into regulatory frameworks, supply chains, and investment decisions.

Puneet Jain, RAKEZ Chief Strategy Officer, presented on the role of ESG in shaping resilient and future-ready businesses. He highlighted RAKEZ’s commitment to creating an ESG-driven business environment through sustainable infrastructure, environmental efficiency initiatives, transparent governance practices, and community-focused development. Jain also explained how evolving regulations, investor expectations, and global market requirements are making ESG an increasingly important consideration for businesses.

Dia AlShamsi, Senior Energy Engineer at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, presented on ‘Industrial Efficiency to Support Sustainable Economic Growth in Ras Al Khaimah’, outlining the emirate’s sustainability agenda under the RAK Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050. AlShamsi highlighted industrial decarbonisation initiatives, mandatory energy audits for large industrial facilities, and support programmes designed to help businesses improve energy efficiency and adopt renewable energy solutions.

Olive Gaea Co‑founder and Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Scopacasa presented ‘Why ESG Is Gaining Momentum in the UAE”, focusing on ESG as a strategic business capability. Scopacasa demonstrated how AI-native sustainability platforms are enabling organisations to move beyond reporting and compliance, leveraging real-time data and intelligence to drive better decisions, strengthen resilience, optimise supply chains, manage emissions, and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals.

Ben Mclean, Director of Commercial Programs at DHL Express UAE, delivered a presentation titled ‘Sustainable Logistics: Practical Considerations for Companies’, offering insights into the role of sustainable logistics in helping organisations reduce supply chain emissions and advance their sustainability goals. The presentation also outlined DHL’s broader sustainability strategy, including investments in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), low-emission transport solutions, and the GoGreen services that support customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

A key highlight of the event was the formalisation of two strategic partnerships aimed at expanding sustainability and business support services across the RAKEZ ecosystem.

Represented by its Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, RAKEZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express UAE, one of the world’s leading international express logistics providers operating across more than 220 countries and territories. The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration to provide RAKEZ clients with enhanced access to international logistics solutions, customs clearance support, sustainable shipping options through DHL’s GoGreen programme, digital shipment management tools, and dedicated SME support. At the core of the collaboration is DHL’s GoTrade programme, a global initiative aimed at supporting SMEs through capacity building and knowledge transfer. The programme will provide structured training for export-ready businesses, equipping them with the tools and insights required to navigate cross-border trade and expand internationally.

The second MoU was signed with Olive Gaea, a climate-tech and sustainability solutions provider. Through the partnership, the two organisations will collaborate to promote practical ESG adoption across the RAKEZ business community by providing access to digital sustainability management solutions, AI-powered ESG reporting and emissions management tools, and capacity-building initiatives that support businesses on their sustainability journeys.

Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, said, “Sustainability is increasingly becoming an important consideration for businesses of all sizes, not only from a compliance perspective but as a driver of resilience, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness. Through initiatives like this, we aim to equip our business community with practical knowledge, trusted expertise, and access to solutions that help them navigate evolving ESG requirements with confidence.” He added: “Our partnerships with organisations such as DHL and Olive Gaea further strengthen the support available to our clients as they pursue growth while embracing more sustainable business practices.”