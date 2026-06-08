Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches 'Your Safety is Our Priority' campaign

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched its annual awareness campaign, “Your Safety is Our Priority,” as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, encourage the responsible consumption of electricity and water, and strengthen community awareness during the summer season.

The campaign reflects the Department’s commitment to supporting a safe and sustainable community by raising awareness of the heat-related risks during the summer, promoting safe practices in the use of electricity and gas, enhancing energy and water efficiency, and encouraging conservation and the adoption of optimal resource-use behaviours amid rising summer temperatures. The campaign supports the Department’s integrated approach to raising awareness of safety and sustainable resource use across sectors.

As part of the campaign rollout, the Department will organise a series of community awareness sessions and field visits across different areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These activities form part of the Department’s efforts to strengthen direct engagement with community members and raise awareness of safety and the efficient use of energy and water during the summer season. The sessions will highlight safe practices related to electricity use, gas systems, and electrical connections, while encouraging responsible consumption and efficient use of resources.

The programme includes Abu Dhabi Majlis, municipal presence centres, and field visits to residential, commercial, and industrial facilities, as well as Barakat Aldar social clubs, part of the Family Development Foundation. These platforms and community centres play an important role in fostering direct engagement with various segments of society and promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange between government entities and the public. The awareness sessions are being coordinated in collaboration with strategic partners and relevant stakeholders to broaden outreach, maximise the impact of awareness messages, and encourage community participation in support of the campaign’s objectives.

Commenting on the launch, Engineer Ahmed Al Sheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “Enhancing community safety and security is a strategic priority for the Department of Energy and is rooted in fostering a culture of awareness, prevention, and shared responsibility. This contributes to protecting lives and property while strengthening preparedness across society and key sectors. Through this campaign, the Department continues its efforts to raise awareness of safe gas and electricity practices and reinforce compliance with safety requirements during the summer season, in collaboration with partners and relevant stakeholders, including facilities that utilise gas systems.”

He added, “The ‘Your Safety is Our Priority’ campaign demonstrates the Department’s commitment to promoting safety and security and raising community awareness of the importance of adopting preventive practices and safe behaviours in everyday life. These efforts contribute to reducing risks and enhancing community safety. We also emphasise the importance of active community participation through awareness sessions and field visits targeting different entities and institutions, helping to strengthen preventive awareness and foster a culture of safety across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Engineer Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “The ‘Use It Wisely’ campaign reinforces the Department of Energy’s focus on enhancing energy and water efficiency and promoting a culture of responsible consumption among members of the community. This year, the campaign complements and integrates with the ‘Your Safety is Our Priority’ campaign during the summer, supporting the Department’s work to raise awareness of safe and responsible behaviours and practices and encouraging community members to adopt usage patterns that promote safety, efficiency, and help reduce unsustainable practices. Through their awareness programmes and diverse community activities, both campaigns contribute to the Emirate’s goals of sustainable resource use and enhancing quality of life.”

The awareness sessions will cover a range of public safety topics, including the safe use of household appliances, fire prevention measures, precautions during periods of extreme summer heat, and practical guidance on reducing electricity and water consumption and improving efficiency. The campaign will also emphasise the importance of behavioural awareness and sustainable practices that support quality of life and align with Abu Dhabi’s long-term sustainability goals.

In addition to the awareness sessions, the campaign includes a range of awareness activities delivered through public events and community outreach channels. These efforts will help broaden outreach, foster greater community engagement, and promote a culture of safety and sustainability throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy encourages community members to participate in the upcoming awareness sessions and benefit from their educational content by registering through the Department’s website, where details of the campaign, registration information, and opportunities to participate in various events and awareness sessions are available.