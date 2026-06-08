DWTC delivers record AED25 billion in economic output in 2025, driven by growth in large-scale events

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has further strengthened its role as a key driver of Dubai’s economic growth, generating a record AED25.03 billion in economic output through its calendar of large-scale business events in 2025. As a leading platform for international trade and industry collaboration, DWTC continues to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by attracting global businesses, talent and innovation to the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai’s rise as a global hub for international events has been shaped by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Guided by His Highness’ far-reaching vision, Dubai has built an ecosystem that enables businesses from around the world to come together, collaborate and grow. The record performance achieved by Dubai World Trade Centre in 2025 reflects the confidence that global industries, investors and innovators place in Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, business environment, and its ability to connect people, ideas and capital to generate value.”

“These results highlight the power of global business events to serve as catalysts for investment flows, enterprise and market expansion, creating tangible economic impact across diverse sectors. We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as the venue of choice for the world’s most influential business gatherings, forging new partnerships, unlocking new avenues for growth and contributing to the industries of the future.”

DWTC’s 2025 Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) highlights another year of strong economic growth, with large-scale business events generating a 12% year-on-year increase in economic output. Driven by 108 large-scale exhibitions, international association conventions and industry conferences, the events attracted nearly 2.18 million attendees and contributed AED14.66 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Dubai’s GDP, the highest annual economic impact recorded to date.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, DWTC Authority, said, “2025 was a record year for DWTC across multiple indicators, underlining both the scale and resilience of Dubai’s business events ecosystem and the growing economic value it generates across the wider economy. For more than 46 years, DWTC has built a strong track record of convening global industries and delivering world-class events. That consistency continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business, innovation, and international collaboration.

As we continue our capacity expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, we are further enhancing Dubai’s ability to host larger and more impactful global events, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

DWTC’s 2025 calendar recorded continued growth in both the number and size of large-scale events hosted across its venues. The 108 large-scale events attracted over 2.18 million attendees, of which nearly 947,000 (44%) travelled from overseas, reinforcing Dubai's prominence as a top global destination for business tourism and international industry meetings and conferences.

International attendees continued to generate substantially higher economic impact compared to local attendees, spending an average of over AED9,900 per event, almost seven times higher than local attendees.

This higher contribution was driven by longer average stays with expenditure on air travel, accommodation, retail, restaurants and travel with business colleagues or family members generating greater economic impact for the city. International attendees recorded an average stay of 5.6 days per event, with 22 companions per 100 attendees, reinforcing the broader tourism and hospitality benefits generated by Dubai’s business events sector.

The economic activity generated by DWTC’s large-scale events in 2025 is estimated to have supported over 94,000 jobs across the MICE ecosystem and adjacent sectors, representing a 10% increase year-on-year. These jobs generated over AED4.7 billion in disposable household income, reflecting a 13.6% increase compared to 2024.

In 2025, large-scale events hosted at DWTC generated AED4.5 billion in sales value within the MICE sector, driven by investments from organisers and exhibitors across venue space, stand services, logistics, event infrastructure and related business services.

The impact of this activity extended well beyond the events industry itself. When combined with attendee spending across accommodation, travel and transport, retail, dining and entertainment, DWTC’s large-scale events generated a significant ripple effect across Dubai’s wider economy. Overall, every AED1 spent at a DWTC event generated AED5.5 in total economic output citywide.

The growth in large-scale events and sustained international participation continued to drive economic activity across adjacent sectors in 2025. Direct spending across these sectors reached AED13.48 billion, underlining the broader economic impact generated by Dubai’s business events. Sectors that benefitted include:

• Accommodation: AED3.79 billion

• Travel and Transport: AED2.98 billion

• Retail Trade: AED2.55 billion

• Restaurants and F&B: AED2.1 billion

• Business Entertainment: AED1.81 billion

• Government services: AED252 million

These results further reinforce DWTC’s role in stimulating economic activity across tourism, hospitality, aviation, retail and entertainment, while contributing to Dubai’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Key industry sectors generate strong economic impact

The diversity of sectors represented across DWTC’s events portfolio continues to align closely with Dubai and the wider region’s economic priorities and future growth sectors.

In 2025, the top three sectors, Healthcare & Medical, Food & Beverage, and ICT, Electronics & Emerging Technology, collectively accounted for 55% of total Gross Value Added, generating more than AED8.1 billion in value to Dubai’s economy. These sectors also attracted 48% of all attendees and 59% of international participants to large-scale events hosted during the year, highlighting Dubai’s importance as a global platform for innovation, industry advancement, and knowledge exchange.

Healthcare and Medical led with 20 events and over 434,000 attendees, generating AED3.73 billion in GVA. Food & Beverage followed with seven events and over 280,000 participants, contributing AED2.38 billion, while ICT, Electronics and Emerging Technology with seven events, welcomed over 337,000 attendees and delivered AED1.99 billion in economic value.

Helal Saeed Almarri concluded, “The strength of Dubai’s business events sector lies not only in scale, but in its ability to bring together industries, technologies and ideas driving the future global economy, whilst contributing to our long-term economic ambitions.”