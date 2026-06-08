Registration opens for 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship with AED 3 million prize pool

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has opened registration for the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, scheduled to take place from 9th to 21st November, 2026.

A total prize pool of AED3 million has been allocated for winners, further reinforcing the championship’s position as the leading event on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

Over nearly two decades, the championship has grown into one of the most prestigious events in jiu-jitsu, attracting top athletes from around the world. It has become a key fixture on the international calendar thanks to the high level of competition, strong organisation, and wide international participation.

The 18th edition will take place over 13 days and feature a packed schedule that includes the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival (for kids), alongside competitions for para-atheltes, youth, amateur, masters, and professional athletes. The professional division will once again headline the event, bringing together some of the world’s top competitors in Abu Dhabi.

The championship has allocated a total of AED3 million in cash prize, underlining its status as one of the sport’s leading events and its continued ability to attract the world’s biggest names in the sport. The title remains one of the most prestigious honours in jiu-jitsu and a major achievement for competitors worldwide.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The opening of registration for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship marks the beginning of preparations for what has become the most anticipated annual jiu-jitsu event globally.

“Over the years, the championship has grown in stature, making participation a goal for athletes from around the world. Its appeal goes beyond the prizes, as it provides a true measure of competition among the sport’s leading athletes and academies.

“The AED3 million prize pool reflects the championship’s standing on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and aligns with the Federation’s vision of supporting the long-term development and growth of the sport.

“The championship has become a platform where the world’s best athletes come together, new champions emerge, and success stories are created year after year. We look forward to another exceptional edition that brings together the world’s best athletes in Abu Dhabi and continues to raise the standards of competition and organisation.”

The championship will be followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, one of the sport’s leading recognition platforms, honouring the best athletes and academies each year. The awards reflect the championship’s leading role in supporting the development of jiu-jitsu and promoting a culture of excellence and achievement at the international level.

The championship is expected to attract thousands of athletes from around the world, further strengthening its position as one of the largest and most prestigious events in global jiu-jitsu. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sport and a global hub for jiu-jitsu development.