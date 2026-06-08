UAE strengthens global presence: Al Kamali appointed Chairman of Disciplinary Committee for largest FIFA World Cup edition

MIAMI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) – FIFA has appointed Emirati legal advisor Mohammed Al Kamali, Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, as Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals, to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, in a renewed affirmation of the international standing enjoyed by Emirati talent within global sports institutions.

The appointment reflects Al Kamali’s extensive experience, competence and high level of professionalism, as well as FIFA’s confidence in his ability to lead the committee’s work during the largest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring 104 matches, attended by millions of spectators in stadiums and watched by billions of viewers worldwide.

The tournament is expected to offer fans exceptional moments, while the success of such a global event depends not only on players and national teams, but also on the decisions, expertise and professionalism of officials entrusted with managing its various organisational and legal aspects, particularly members of the judicial and disciplinary bodies.

Mohammed Al Kamali expressed his deep appreciation for FIFA’s confidence, describing the appointment as a major national and professional responsibility that requires the highest levels of readiness and commitment.

He said the task would not be easy given the staging of 104 official international matches across three different countries, accompanied by millions of spectators and a global audience numbering in the billions, placing significant demands on the Disciplinary Committee to operate with the utmost efficiency, speed and accuracy.

Al Kamali noted that sport, and football in particular, possesses a unique ability to bring peoples and cultures closer together. He stressed that the committee would perform its duties in a manner that supports the noble objectives of the tournament and reinforces its humanitarian and sporting message.

He added that, as an Emirati, he takes great pride in this international appointment and will spare no effort to represent the UAE in the best possible manner at this global event. He noted that the growing presence of Emirati professionals across international institutions reflects the vision of the UAE leadership and its continued commitment to investing in national talent and empowering citizens to reach leadership positions, thereby strengthening the country’s standing and leadership on the global stage across various sectors.