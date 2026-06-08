UAE-Saudi cooperation foils attempt to smuggle 267,300 Amphetamine pills

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Anti-Narcotics Authority, in coordination with Dubai Police General Headquarters, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 267,300 Amphetamine pills.

The operation was carried out through joint security cooperation and coordination between the UAE's security authorities and the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

Based on intelligence exchanged between the two sides, authorities successfully intercepted the shipment before it could be distributed and arrested all members of the criminal network involved in the smuggling attempt. The suspects are all nationals of an Arab country.

In this regard, the Authority said that proactively thwarting such criminal schemes and disrupting the activities of drug trafficking networks reflects the advanced level of operational integration, field monitoring, meticulous follow-up, and the effective exchange of information with relevant regional and international authorities. These efforts contribute to strengthening community protection systems and reinforcing joint action to combat drug smuggling and trafficking methods.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control at the Saudi Ministry of Interior affirmed the commitment of the Kingdom's competent security agencies to maintaining continuous coordination with fraternal countries in monitoring and tracking criminal activities that target communities and youth through the promotion of narcotic substances.

The Directorate noted that the operation, which resulted in the seizure of the amphetamine pills, forms part of the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in addressing the threat posed by narcotics and enhancing prevention and enforcement systems.