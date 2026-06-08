Sharjah Judicial Department joins JDRN

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Judicial Department has officially announced its membership in the International Judicial Dispute Resolution Network (JDRN), as part of its efforts to strengthen international cooperation and further develop dispute resolution mechanisms in accordance with international best practices.

Established in March 2022 at the initiative of the Singapore Judiciary, the JDRN promotes judicial dispute resolution and encourages the early settlement of disputes, helping judicial systems deliver justice more efficiently. The JDRN brings together judicial institutions from 21 countries representing diverse legal systems and serves as a leading global platform for the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in judicial dispute resolution.

The Sharjah Judicial Department’s membership in this international network embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is made possible through the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council.

The membership supports Sharjah’s efforts to further develop its judicial system and expand its engagement with judicial institutions regionally and internationally. Through this membership, the Department aims to expand the use of alternative dispute resolution methods within the judicial system and benefit from international expertise in this field.

This initiative builds on the pivotal role played by the Restorative Justice Department, which serves as one of the principal pillars in promoting amicable settlements and resolving disputes with flexibility and efficiency, in compliance with the provisions of the Judicial Authority Law of the Emirate of Sharjah. This approach is expected to expedite dispute resolution, facilitate access to justice, reduce procedural burdens on the courts, and reinforce a culture of tolerance while preserving social and economic stability.

As a member of the Network, the Department looks forward to participating in its programmes and meetings and contributing to discussions on emerging approaches to judicial dispute resolution. Such engagement will provide an opportunity to share Sharjah’s pioneering experience and distinguished expertise in restorative justice with judicial institutions and practitioners from around the world.

Commenting on this occasion, Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department, emphasised that joining the JDRN represents a significant milestone in the development of judicial operations in the emirate. He noted that it reflects the advanced position Sharjah has attained in international judicial cooperation, particularly in the field of dispute resolution.

He added, “We believe that resolving disputes early helps improve judicial services and strengthens public confidence in the justice system. Accordingly, we are committed to drawing on leading international experiences and best practices and to developing an integrated restorative justice framework that supports judicial efficiency and aligns with the aspirations of our wise leadership for a more innovative and effective judicial system."

Dr Emad Hussein, Senior Adviser for the Middle East and North Africa at the Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy (SIDRA), underscored the strategic significance of this international membership for the Sharjah Judicial Department, noting that: "The institutional adoption of dispute resolution mechanisms within the judicial system and the activation of the Restorative Justice Department reflect a leading model of judicial development in the Emirate of Sharjah. Furthermore, this international membership, together with the initiatives and joint programmes it enables with regional and international stakeholders, will contribute to the development of an integrated framework for delivering timely justice through consensual pre-litigation pathways while ensuring the sustainability of commercial and social relationships.”

The membership reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to international judicial cooperation and its efforts to adopt modern approaches to dispute resolution. It further reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for restorative justice and the rule of law, in line with evolving global trends.