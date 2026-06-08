Istanbul to host second Sharjah Award in Public Finance Forum in June

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award in Public Finance, in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) of the League of Arab States, is set to organise the second edition of the Public Finance Forum on 10–11 June 2026 in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, under the theme “Public Finance in the Face of Global Crises: Strategic Visions – Present Challenges – Future Prospects.”

The forum will bring together an elite group of decision-makers, experts, and specialists in public finance and economics from across the Arab world.

The forum targets ministers of finance, senior government officials, executive leaders from ministries and authorities responsible for finance and economic affairs, economic and financial policymakers, representatives of Arab, regional, and international financial institutions, as well as academics, researchers, experts, private-sector representatives, banking professionals, and representatives of economic think tanks and research centres.

The event is being organised as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Arab dialogue on public finance issues amid rapidly evolving global economic conditions. It seeks to contribute to the development of more effective public finance policies capable of balancing the requirements of financial stability with the objectives of sustainable development.

The forum aims to enhance the efficiency and resilience of public finance policies across Arab countries in addressing global crises and supporting financial stability and economic sustainability. It will provide a specialised platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices, while showcasing successful international and Arab models in public finance management.

The forum will address a range of strategic themes, including developments in the global economy and their implications for public finance in Arab countries, the role of fiscal policies in mitigating the impact of global crises, public debt sustainability and management during periods of economic uncertainty, the efficiency of public budgets and financial response mechanisms, revenue diversification, public expenditure reform, subsidy and social protection systems, as well as strengthening governance and transparency in public finance management. Discussions will also explore strategic public-private partnerships and their role in supporting sustainable financial resources.

In addition, the forum will feature a series of specialised panel discussions and workshops involving ministers, senior government officials, experts, academics, and representatives of international institutions. These sessions will examine key economic challenges and emerging opportunities, while highlighting successful experiences in fiscal policy development, financial sustainability, and the efficient management of public resources.

The forum serves as an interactive financial platform and one of the key initiatives of the Sharjah Award in Public Finance, designed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices in the field of public finance. The award has established itself as a distinguished Arab model for excellence in public finance and continues to play a vital role in promoting innovation, knowledge-sharing, and institutional development across the region.