Arab Children's Literature Award continues to receive entries until August

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Award for Arabic Children's Literature, organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People and sponsored by e&, continues to accept submissions for its 18th edition, with registration open until July 31, 2026, and book submissions accepted until August 31, 2026.

The award welcomes authors, illustrators and publishers specialising in Arabic-language children's and young adult literature from around the world.

The five categories include Early Childhood, Picture Book, Chapter Book, Young Adult Book and Non-Fiction Books, with the latter serving as the rotating category for the current edition.

Submitted works must be original, written in Arabic, and published in print within the past five years. Entries must not have previously received awards and must fully comply with intellectual property and publishing rights requirements.

Educational, school and scientific books, book series, electronic publications and audiobooks are not eligible.

Publishers may submit up to five Arabic-language titles in the Early Childhood and Picture Book categories, and there is no limit on submissions in the remaining categories, provided all requirements are met.

Applications and digital copies of books can be submitted by registered publishing houses through the award’s official website.

The total prize value is AED1.2 million, distributed among authors, illustrators and publishers across the five categories.

Winners will be announced and honoured at the opening ceremony of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026 in recognition of their contributions to enriching Arabic content for children and young adults.