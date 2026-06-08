Awqaf Dubai completes ‘Waqf Tadawi’ Project to enhance sustainable healthcare for low-income patients

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has completed the ‘Waqf Tadawi’ Medical Project in Al Satwa. The returns from this project will support low-income patients and provide medical care for humanitarian cases across Al Tadawi Healthcare Group facilities.

The project was executed through a partnership between Awqaf Dubai and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group. It aims to strengthen the contribution of endowments to the healthcare sector and secure a sustainable resource to cover treatment costs for needy and low-income patients of various nationalities.

Built at a cost of approximately AED4.5 million, the endowed building covers an area of 2,515 square feet. It features three storeys, commercial shops, and various service facilities.

The endowment was developed through generous contributions from His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, alongside Awqaf Dubai, the Tarahum Charity Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, and philanthropic donors. The initiative highlights the community’s role in supporting humanitarian projects that care for eligible groups.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, stated that the project is a qualitative addition to healthcare endowment initiatives in Dubai. He noted that it reflects Awqaf’s strategy to expand sustainable humanitarian endowments to provide medical care for patients facing financial difficulties.

Al Mutawa pointed out that the endowment embodies the concept of community partnership in charitable work by channelling returns to support patients in need. He added that cooperating with Al Tadawi Healthcare Group will provide beneficiaries with treatment services that meet the highest medical standards.

Furthermore, Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare, said the project reflects the Group’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to launching sustainable initiatives that support insolvent patients and ease their financial burdens.

He added that the endowment will provide continuous support for humanitarian cases by dedicating its yields to cover medical costs for those in need, emphasising that the Group provides care to beneficiaries with the highest level of medical efficiency.

Nasser explained that such endowment projects represent a leading model for sustainable humanitarian work. They reinforce the values of solidarity established by the UAE by providing integrated healthcare services to segments unable to afford treatment costs.

The total value of healthcare endowment assets registered with Awqaf Dubai stands at AED552 million across 36 endowments. This includes real estate endowments valued at AED536 million and financial endowments worth AED16 million, with returns dedicated to supporting community health initiatives in cooperation with healthcare entities across the UAE.