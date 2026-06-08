Menassah showcases 4,100 Emirati books at Kuala Lumpur fair

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair featured distinguished Emirati participation, with 527 titles presented by 79 publishing houses, totalling 4,100 books across a wide range of literary, cultural, and knowledge fields.

The participation was led by Menassah Distribution Company, with the aim of expanding the reach of Emirati and Arab content into global markets.

Menassah Distribution's participation in the fair reflects stakeholders' ambition in the UAE publishing industry to build new cultural bridges with readers across Southeast Asia, to support Emirati and Arab publishers, and to facilitate wider access to their publications through more advanced and efficient distribution channels.

The participation focused on strengthening partnerships and exploring opportunities for rights exchange and translation, supporting the wider circulation of Arabic content across international markets. Through this participation, Menassah Distribution's strategic focus on high-potential international markets, particularly Southeast Asia, was reinforced, as demand for diverse cultural, educational, and knowledge-based content continues to grow.

Through this qualitative participation, Menassah Distribution continued its efforts to support the Arab cultural movement and enrich readers' experiences by providing diverse content that caters to a wide range of interests. The fair expanded the global presence of Arabic books, strengthened the position of Emirati publications as competitive cultural and knowledge products, and opened new avenues for the Arab publishing industry in promising international markets.

The Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair is regarded as one of the leading cultural events in Southeast Asia, bringing together publishers, distributors, and authors from around the world each year. The event attracts large numbers of visitors and publishing professionals and offers a diverse programme featuring book launches, cultural activities, and educational events, making it an important platform for building partnerships and strengthening collaboration within the publishing industry.

Rashid Al Kous, Director-General of Menassah Distribution Company, affirmed that the company's participation in the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair is part of its vision to develop and strengthen the sustainability of the publishing and distribution ecosystem in the UAE and the wider Arab region by introducing innovative distribution channels that improve the efficiency of delivering Arabic books to readers and international markets.

He added, "We are working to build a modern model that advances contracting practices among authors, publishers, and distributors through flexible, diversified distribution services that support Emirati and Arab publishers while offering readers richer, more diverse content. At the same time, we aim to strengthen the presence of Arab culture at international forums and deliver lasting cultural and knowledge value to communities."

Amid growing global interest in diverse cultural content, Menassah Distribution continues to forge new partnerships and expand access to bring Emirati and Arab creative voices to new readers, as part of an expanding Emirati cultural movement that seeks to transform the Arab publishing industry into a sector with greater international presence and impact.

Through its expanding international participation programme, Menassah Distribution continues to strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati and Arab publishing, foster cross-cultural exchange, and support the long-term growth and accessibility of Arabic content in global markets.