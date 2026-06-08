'Al Dhaid Logistics' strengthens Sharjah trade hub ambitions

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its strategic vision to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for trade and logistics services, the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) continues to develop transformative projects that enhance supply chain efficiency and strengthen national economic competitiveness.

Among these projects is the Al Dhaid Logistics Complex, a strategically connected multimodal platform designed to facilitate trade flows and provide advanced operational solutions for investors, logistics operators, and supply chain stakeholders.

The first phase of the Al Dhaid Logistics Complex spans more than 16 million square feet and is designed to accommodate up to 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. It forms part of a comprehensive development programme that includes future expansion phases aimed at enhancing the complex’s operational capacity and scalability in line with projected growth in trade and logistics activities over the coming years.

The complex represents a significant addition to the UAE’s transportation and logistics ecosystem through its role in strengthening connectivity between seaports, border crossings, industrial zones, distribution centres, and future transport networks. This contributes to improving cargo movement, enhancing supply chain resilience, and supporting the seamless flow of trade at both national and regional levels.

The Al Dhaid Logistics Complex serves as a strategic extension of the Sajaa Logistics Complex, reinforcing integration across Sharjah’s logistics infrastructure and creating a more flexible and efficient operational ecosystem capable of supporting the growing demands of trade, industry, and logistics services both within the UAE and across regional and international markets.

Located in the City of Al Dhaid, the complex occupies a prime position that enables it to function as a vital link connecting Sharjah’s seaports, border crossings, industrial and commercial zones, distribution centres and future transportation networks. It strengthens cargo connectivity between ports, markets and distribution hubs while providing businesses with an integrated operating platform that supports faster trade flows and enhances the efficiency of transportation, warehousing and redistribution activities.

The complex serves as an operational extension of Sharjah’s integrated ports network, spanning from Port Khalid and Hamriyah Port on the UAE’s western coast to Port Khorfakkan and Kalba Port on the eastern coast overlooking the Sea of Oman. By strengthening connectivity between seaports, border crossings and industrial zones, it provides businesses and investors with a fully integrated logistics platform that facilitates the seamless movement of cargo and trade flows across domestic, regional and international markets.

The complex also integrates with a dedicated railway siding and rail-loading facilities, supporting future connectivity with the UAE National Railway Network through Etihad Rail. This further enhances its role as a multimodal logistics centre combining maritime, road and rail transportation within a highly efficient and integrated operational framework built on international best practices.

The complex is supported by advanced infrastructure including truck marshalling yards, general cargo handling areas, modern warehouses, integrated inspection and screening facilities, supporting services, sophisticated traffic management systems, dedicated access routes and seamless road connectivity. Together, these facilities ensure smooth operational performance while enhancing handling, storage and distribution efficiency.

The dry port constitutes one of the complex’s key operational components and is operated by Gulftainer, the region’s leading ports, terminals and logistics operator. Leveraging decades of regional and international expertise, Gulftainer plays a pivotal role in maximising operational performance, facilitating cargo flows and supporting resilient supply chain operations.

This integration between world-class infrastructure and specialised operational expertise reflects the complex’s commitment to delivering advanced logistics solutions characterised by efficiency, flexibility and responsiveness to market requirements and evolving trade dynamics.

The Al Dhaid Logistics Complex offers a fully integrated operating environment for companies engaged in transportation, warehousing, distribution and logistics services.

Benefiting from its strategic location and direct connectivity to seaports, border crossings and major transport corridors, the complex contributes to reducing operating costs, shortening transit times and improving overall cargo flow efficiency.

The project also creates significant opportunities for investors and logistics service providers to benefit from advanced infrastructure and expand logistics-related activities and supporting services, further strengthening Sharjah’s attractiveness as a regional centre for trade, distribution and re-export.

SPCFZA affirmed that the Al Dhaid Logistics Complex reflects Sharjah’s vision of developing advanced logistics infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s strategic objectives for trade facilitation and supply chain development.

The Authority further noted that the complex strengthens the UAE’s logistics ecosystem by improving supply chain resilience, facilitating trade flows and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a pivotal trade and logistics hub. It also creates promising opportunities for investment and business expansion for local, regional and international companies, while supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and strengthening its position as a leading global destination for trade and logistics services.

The strategic importance of the complex is further enhanced through its integration with the Integrated Logistics Corridor launched by SPCFZA in cooperation with the Customs Authorities of the Sultanate of Oman.

The corridor connects Sharjah’s seaports with Omani ports through the Emirate’s border crossings, particularly Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam Border Crossings, creating a more efficient logistics network that links ports, border gateways and distribution centres.

This integration enhances the efficiency of cargo movement across seaports, border crossings and distribution centres, while offering businesses more flexible and integrated transport corridors. It supports the seamless flow of trade and reinforces logistics connectivity between the UAE, the Sultanate of Oman, the GCC and broader regional markets.