Bahraini delegation explores Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s model for childcare, psychosocial support

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) welcomed a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain to learn about its leading programmes and specialised expertise in childcare, as well as its integrated model for providing care, rehabilitation, and psychological and social support services to children.

The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge among organisations concerned with child protection and wellbeing across the GCC countries.

The visit also reflects the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening professional partnerships and sharing best practices in the fields of child protection and well-being, contributing to the continuous development of services provided to this important segment of society in line with the highest professional and humanitarian standards.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Foundation’s Care and Rehabilitation Building, where it was introduced to its various facilities, including specialised therapy rooms and the rehabilitation, psychological, and social support programs provided to children.

The delegation received a detailed briefing on the Foundation’s work mechanisms and its integrated services, as well as the role played by its multidisciplinary teams in supporting and empowering children and promoting their psychological and social development within a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. It was also introduced to a number of the Foundation’s initiatives and programs in the field of child protection, including its mechanisms for intervention and psychological and social support, as well as the best professional practices it follows in delivering rehabilitation, care, and support services to children and their families.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that the Foundation continues to enhance its specialised services and programmes, reinforcing its position as a reference centre in the field of child care and strengthening its capacity to deliver professional services aligned with international best practices. These efforts contribute to improving children's quality of life and supporting their growth and development within a safe and stable environment.

She said, “These professional visits provide an important opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise and to learn from successful experiences, contributing to the improvement of the quality of services provided to children and their families. We are proud to welcome the Bahraini delegation and share our experience in care, rehabilitation, and psychological and social support, reflecting the depth of the fraternal ties and ongoing cooperation between our two sisterly countries.”

At the conclusion of the visit, members of the Bahraini delegation commended the advanced level of services and programmes provided by the Foundation, praising its integrated approach to care, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support, as well as its role in developing specialised practices that promote children's well-being and support their stability and development.