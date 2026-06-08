MoFA receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Mauritania to UAE

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials Abdallahi Bah Nagi Kebd, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the UAE.

He welcomed the new Ambassador of Mauritania and wished him success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening and advancing the relations between with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania across various sectors of mutual interest.

For his part, Abdallahi Bah Nagi Kebd expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE, praising the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, which continue to witness steady growth across a range of areas of mutual interest.

He noted that this progress is driven by a shared vision to expand cooperation in a manner that supports sustainable development and fulfills the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.